Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recap the big news of the week including the Chargers losing their tight end for the season and Nashville hosting the 2019 NFL Draft (7:35). Bucky then breaks down a few of college football's next round of stars (12:37) before the Move the Sticks team drafts the top head coaches in the college ranks (23:56).

