DDFP: Dameshek and DeMarcus Lawrence take Dallas

Dave Dameshek sits down with Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence at Nick & Sam's restaurant in Dallas to discuss all things Cowboys over a huge steak dinner. The guys talk about DeMarcus' in-season eating regimen (23:09) and his hobbies outside of football (22:32). Then, in a game of "Four vs. Nine," Shek gives DeMarcus various everyday life scenarios where he must choose between his two quarterbacks, Dak Prescott and Tony Romo (14:12). Also, DeMarcus details the Cowboys' successful run in 2016 and the guys discuss whether or not they would've made a real Super Bowl push if Tony Romo were under center (16:30). Plus, DeMarcus gives his teammates Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott new nicknames (10:21).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: