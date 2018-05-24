Mark Ingram will attend mandatory Saints minicamp

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints on Thursday concluded a third day of organized team activities without some key players, but one absence didn't come as a surprise.

Running back Mark Ingram, who enters the final year of his contract, was not present throughout the on-field work, and he likely won't show up for the remaining seven days of OTAs.

Coach Sean Payton, however, said he and Ingram have kept the communication lines open and the running back won't skip on-field workouts beyond the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program.

"He won't miss the mandatory minicamp," Payton said of the three-day camp, which is scheduled for June 12-14. "He's indicated he'll be here for that."

Getting Ingram on-field work ahead of the regular season will benefit the player and the Saints when considering Ingram will miss the first four games while serving a suspension for violating the league policy for performance-enhancing substances.

Payton admits he doesn't necessarily agree with Ingram skipping OTAs, but the coach said he respects the decision.

The Saints also won't need to worry about Ingram reporting for minicamp without an understanding of the scheme or out of playing shape.

"I do know he's someone who knows what we're doing and I'm sure is staying in shape," Payton said.

Meanwhile, starting left guard Andrus Peat was not observed on the practice field as he continues to rehabilitate from a broken fibula.

All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, who had offseason foot surgery and wide receiver Cameron Meredith, who returns from a knee injury, were limited to individual position drills. Starting linebacker A.J. Klein, who returns from a groin injury, observed the action from the sideline and did not participate.