ATN Podcast: Are the Chargers cursed?

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe -- recap the latest news around the NFL, including Chargers tight end Hunter Henry suffering a season-ending knee injury (16:06), the Jets trading quarterback Christian Hackenberg to the Raiders (23:35) and an amazing twitter fight (33:35). The heroes round out the show with a segment called '44 seconds of freedom' (44:50).

