Get Moving, Canada! NFL PLAY 60 Flies North for Year Three

For the third consecutive season, NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and wellness campaign, comes to Canada in partnership with developmental football programs, encouraging Canada's next generation to get active for 60 minutes a day.

Players from across the league make their way to cities across Canada and provide youth with the core fundamentals they need to continue to develop not only as a player on the field, but as a person off of it.

"North and South of the border, NFL PLAY 60 is dedicated to helping youth learn the importance of living a healthy and active life," stated David Thomson, Managing Director, NFL Canada.

"Our goal is to encourage our youngest generations to grow both in, and out of, the game. Additionally, visiting cities across Canada allows us to recognize the efforts occurring at the grassroots level of the game, and acknowledge the daily commitment parents, coaches and players make."

After two successful summer programs across the country, representatives from eight different NFL teams will be making their way to eight different cities to host this year's NFL PLAY 60 Rising Star Combine. Included in the tour are two cities new to the Rising Star Combine -- Calgary, AB and Halifax, NS.

This year's NFL PLAY 60 Rising Star Combine is guaranteed to make Canadian youth feel special. After being drafted at the New Era Draft station, they will be put to the PLAY 60 test with stations that will not only develop their football skills, but teach them valuable lessons like teamwork and sportsmanship, while being active.

The NFL PLAY 60 Rising Star Combine will be visiting the following cities:

Toronto, ON

Special Guests: Atlanta Falcons

Date: Saturday, May 19th, 2018

Location: De La Salle College

Vancouver, BC

Special Guests: New Orleans Saints

Date: Saturday, May 26th, 2018

Location: Terry Fox Field @ Simon Fraser University

Halifax, NS

Special Guests: New England Patriots

Date: Saturday, June 16th, 2018

Location: Wirewick Field @ Dalhousie University

Montréal, QC

Special Guests: Kansas City Chiefs' offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Date: Tuesday, June 19th, 2018

Location: McGill Stadium

Langley, BC

Special Guests: Defensive end Christian Covington, Brennan Scarlett and linebacker Whitney Merculis from the Houston Texans, tackle Jake Matthews of the Atlanta Falcons, and center Mike Matthews of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Date: Saturday, June 30th, 2018

Location: McLeod Athletic Park

Winnipeg, MBâ¨

Special Guests: Minnesota Vikings

Date: Saturday, July 14th, 2018

Location: TBD

Calgary, AB

Special Guests: San Francisco 49ers

Date: Saturday, July 21st, 2018

Location: TBD