NFL owners issue statements on anthem policy

NFL team owners approved a policy Wednesday requiring players and league personnel on the sideline to stand during the national anthem before games. It also gives players the option to remain off the field if they choose not to stand and respect the anthem.

At the conclusion of the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta, league owners released statements regarding the new policy:

Statement from Owner Shad Khan on todayâs NFL national anthem policy vote: pic.twitter.com/Ri4HQDhyvs â #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 23, 2018

We will continue to update this story as team owners continue to release official statements about the decision.