7 Reasons Why Nashville Is The Perfect NFL Draft Host City

When the Music City becomes the 2019 NFL Draft host city, we'll all win.

Wednesday's announcement that the 2019 Draft is coming isn't just a boon to Nashville, but a boon to the entire league. From music to food to overall atmosphere, the capital of Tennessee was the perfect choice by NFL owners.

Here are seven reasons why we can't wait for Nashville to host the NFL Draft next year.

1. Nashville fans show up

Over 25,000 Titans fans flooded Broadway early last month ... just to get a glimpse at the Titans' new uniforms.

That amazing turnout might've sold league owners on what is now one of America's most underrated sports cities. Keep in mind: Nashville sports fans packed Broadway during the Predators' Stanley Cup run last year and once held the attendance record for an MLS game. Expect crowds and lots of them.

2. Nashville is insanely walkable

We don't yet know the venue where the the 2019 NFL Draft will be staged. What we do know is that it'll be easy to get to.

According to WalkScore.com, a site that rates the walkability of cities, Nashville rates as an eyeball-popping 91/100. The Capitol Building and State Park are within minutes of Riverfront Park and the Johnny Cash Museum, for instance. And in case you want to get across the river to Nissan Stadium, Nashville's John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge is one of the longest pedestrian bridges in the world.

3. South Broadway will be bumping

Nashville didn't get it's "Music City" nickname for nothing.

Nashville's honky tonks and juke joints have hosted country music legends like Willy Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Patsy Cline; come next spring, it'll host swarms of NFL Draft-goers.

The legendary Tootsie's Orchid Lounge has a backdoor where Grand Ole Opry stars used to enter after their performances at the Ryman Theater. Garth Brooks was discovered at "The Bluebird Cafe." And at Legend's Corner, stars like Vince Gill, Bill Anderson and Little Jimmy Dickens make cameo appearances.

4. Barbecue. Barbecue everywhere.

Nashvillians don't mess around when it comes to grilling their meats.

Case-in-point: The "Tuck Special" at Edley's B-B-Cue, a smoked brisket sandwich with spicy cheese, white sauce and pickles topped with an over easy egg. Or a massive pulled pork plate at Hog Heaven. Or about 20 other joints that'll make your mouth water all NFL Draft weekend long.

5. Gil Brandt approves of it

Sixty-four NFL Drafts have come and gone since Gil Brandt entered the NFL as a scout.

So take the former Dallas Cowboys general manager and current NFL.com analyst at his word when he says Nashville's about to put on a show.

I don't know exactly who they will be just yet, but 20 young men and their families will have the time of their lives in 11 months. I look forward to the Nashville draft more than any other. https://t.co/tGjqHDsxAk â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 23, 2018

That's as high a recommendation as you can get for an NFL Draft.

6. Ambassador Taylor Lewan

You might know Taylor Lewan as the Titans' mean, nasty franchise left tackle.

The 2019 NFL Draft will give Lewan a chance to showcase his less-intimidating side. And boy, does he have personality to burn.

Two things make @Titans tackle @TaylorLewan77 upset:



1. That one nasty comment on his high school highlight reel. ï¿½ï¿½

2. Anyone who touches his quarterback. #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/MHYDOvx0rx â NFL (@NFL) May 9, 2018

And this is him with the catfish. If he becomes this NFL Draft's de-facto ambassador, the people of Nashville are in for a doozy.

the @Titans are here to paaaaaaaartaaayyyyyyy ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/tNe0qkPNGl â NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 29, 2018

7. Amy Adams Strunk is ready to party

In an interview with NFL Media's Judy Battista and Steve Wyche, Amy Adams Strunk mentioned the word "party" three times.

That's no accident. The Titans' controlling owner and co-chairman is planning on throwing an NFL Draft bash the likes of which has never been seen before. Lucky for us we're all invited.