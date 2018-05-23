Ball boy attempts to catch blazing pass from Baker Mayfield

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Browns QB Baker Mayfield put his arm strength on display at the 2018 NFL Rookie Premiere.

2. After his award-winning rookie season in the broadcast booth, Tony Romo is slated to call Super Bowl LIII next year.

3. If you've ever wondered what Deshaun Watson might look like with James Harden's beard, you may have too much time on your hands. Here ya go though:

Last night, Harden scored 30 points in the Rockets' thrilling 95-92 victory over the Warriors in Game 4.

4. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden a.k.a. Chucky is already in midseason form.