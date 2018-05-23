Ball boy attempts to catch blazing pass from Baker Mayfield

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Browns QB Baker Mayfield put his arm strength on display at the 2018 NFL Rookie Premiere.
.@bakermayfield coming in hot @Browns fans.#RookiePremiere pic.twitter.com/4cir9pCltWâ Dior Ginyard (@DiorNFLPA) May 19, 2018
2. After his award-winning rookie season in the broadcast booth, Tony Romo is slated to call Super Bowl LIII next year.
#Cowboys legend @tonyromo levels up award-winning broadcasting chops in 2018, set to call AFC Championship and Super Bowl 53 »â Patrik Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) May 21, 2018
READ â¡ï¸ https://t.co/DgXA98pl0N pic.twitter.com/xKIyKodoXx
3. If you've ever wondered what Deshaun Watson might look like with James Harden's beard, you may have too much time on your hands. Here ya go though:
How Iâm feelinâ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/0UxEXHOdNAâ Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) May 23, 2018
Last night, Harden scored 30 points in the Rockets' thrilling 95-92 victory over the Warriors in Game 4.
4. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden a.k.a. Chucky is already in midseason form.
Bruce Irvin on Jon Gruden: âIâve never seen a personâs face stay red for a whole seven periods in practice.ââ Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 22, 2018