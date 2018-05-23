Arizona, New Orleans chosen as Super Bowl hosts

The NFL's premier championship game officially has host sites through 2024.

League owners on Wednesday unanimously approved a proposal to award Super Bowl LVII to Arizona in 2023 and Super Bowl LVIII to New Orleans in 2024.

The voting, which was done by secret ballot, was the final hurdle in a new process introduced last year to name Super Bowl sites. The previous course of action required interested cities to bid for the right to host the event. With the change, the NFL now approaches a prospective bidder to put together a proposal to host the Super Bowl, which in this case was Phoenix and New Orleans.

"We're thrilled to be returning to those cities," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters during a Wednesday news conference.

The two cities have extensive experience in playing host to one of the top-watched events in the league.

Arizona has previously hosted three Super Bowls, including two at the University of Phoenix Stadium and one at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

"We're thrilled by the unanimous vote," Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said. "And we look forward to making this the most fan-friendly Super Bowl in the history of Super Bowls, and bigger and better than any Super Bowl. So, we're excited to host it."

New Orleans will host its 11th Super Bowl. The Big Easy has previously been home for seven games played at the Superdome and three matchups at Tulane Stadium.

"We had so many people work on this project and this is so important to New Orleans," Saints owner Gayle Benson said. "This is going to be our 11th Super Bowl, which we're so excited about. Tom Benson would've been so happy and I just want to keep his legacy alive, thank the New Orleans Sports Foundation and everyone that worked on this project that is so numerous to recall and name individually."

The next four Super Bowls are set to be played in Atlanta, Miami, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles ahead of Phoenix and New Orleans.