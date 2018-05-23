Deshaun Watson on ACL rehab: 'My knee feels well'

The Houston Texans got a glimpse of quarterback Deshaun Watson's return from an ACL injury.

Watson participated in individual and 7-and-7 drills during Tuesday's organized team activities, and the early feedback on his surgically repaired knee is positive.

"My knee feels well," Watson told reporters, via the Texans' official website. "I'm comfortable to be able to go out there and throw and do some things on air and get the timing down with the receivers."

Watson suffered the injury during practice on Nov. 2, and then underwent surgery on Nov. 9 and the offseason months have provided time for the rehabilitation process.

While the Texans quarterback expressed confidence in his knee, he pointed out how fast a player fully recovers sometimes varies between individuals.

"There's really no timeline on ACLs," Watson said. "It just depends on how that person feels."

Nevertheless, the quarterback's ability to get in work on the practice field provides encouragement on his progress since the Texans' kicked off the offseason workout program in April.

Coach Bill O'Brien is also impressed with Watson's growth from 2017 to now.

"He's really improved," O'Brien said. "His knowledge of our offense, his knowledge of defensive football. He's doing what he can do out on the field, which is very good for us. Any time he's out there doing things on the field and he's getting better every day."

The Texans would obviously benefit with Watson under center for the start of the 2018 regular season.

Before suffering the knee injury, Watson electrified the NFL with 1,699 yards passing and 19 touchdowns in seven games, adding 269 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 36 carries.

Houston also averaged an eye-popping 40 points per game with Watson running the offense from Weeks 4-8.