The call that could've made Antonio Brown a Buffalo Bill

Print
  • By Nick Toney
More Columns >

Antonio Brown might still be catching passes in Western New York if he answered a particular draft-night phone call.

He's in Western Pennsylvania instead -- the product of a split-second decision that sent one of the best receivers in NFL history to the Steelers instead of the Bills in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Let the two-time receiving champion tell you about the draft-day call he didn't take:

"The Buffalo Bills called my brother's phone," Brown said a video posted by the Steelers.com. "My brother was like, 'Uh, hey, this is Buffalo.' I literally grabbed the phone, and then once I [put the phone up to my ear], I look down and there was a 412 number. Then I was like, 'uh,' and I picked up that one. I think it was coach [Mike] Tomlin, and I was like, 'about time.'"

The Bills could've still drafted Brown -- but they didn't. Instead, they went with South Dakota State linebacker Danny Batten, whose career lasted 25 games. Brown, a six-time Pro Bowler, went three picks later at pick No. 195.

It's a wild ride when you remember that it took SIX ROUNDS for a team to take a flier on a two-time league receiving champion.

The moral of the story: Drafting is an inexact science. And even when you find the player you want, he might not pick up the phone.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0