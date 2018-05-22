Rams rookie John Kelly pleads guilty to marijuana charge

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back John Kelly pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in Knoxville, Tenn., the Knox County Court confirmed to NFL.com.

Kelly was arrested along with a former Volunteers teammate last October after police found marijuana in the vehicle.

Kelly must pay a fine of $250 and will enter a diversion program. If Kelly fulfills the terms of the program during a probationary period of 11 months and 29 days, the plea will be expunged.

Kelly was selected in the sixth round (No. 176 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.