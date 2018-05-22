Derrius Guice treats 50 fans to Avengers movie night

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Washington RB Derrius Guice treated 50 fans to Avengers: Infinity War. In addition to paying for their movie tickets, Guice paid for food, signed autographs, and posed for pictures with fans.

Be you and the real love will come ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/X3AYswbqwM â 5â£ (@DhaSickest) May 22, 2018

2. Last night, Kevin Love connected with LeBron James on this deep pass into double coverage. This isn't the first time King James has shown his gridiron talent on the hardwood, check out a breakdown of Bron's Football History.

Throwing the Hail Mary! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/gQmEhvKdAq â Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 22, 2018

Several Browns including QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward, coach Hugh Jackson, retired OT Joe Thomas, and Hall of Fame FB Jim Brown were at The Q for the Cavs' 111-102 Game 4 victory over the Celtics.

3. Chargers CB Casey Hayward had something to say about being No. 59 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2018 list.

Last year I was #64, this year Iâm #59 on the top 100 and even though I see Iâm trending the right direction, yâall got to be crazy to think there are 58 players better than me in the NFL. ï¿½ï¿½ â Casey Hayward (@show_case29) May 22, 2018

4. LB Roquan Smith and fellow Bears rookies took a trip to Lambs Farm in Libertyville, Illinois on Monday. Smith's day included sheep shearing, a peck from a camel, and more.