Eagles LB Paul Worrilow suffers torn ACL during OTAs

The Eagles' linebacker depth took a big hit on the first day of organized team activities.

Veteran Paul Worrilow suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday's OTAs, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He is done for the 2018 season.

Worrilow was carted off the field after colliding with a teammate during practice, per multiple reporters on the scene. Worrilow had an air cast placed on his right leg, indicating a potentially serious knee injury.

Worrilow, 28, signed with Philadelphia in early April after recording 30 tackles as a part-time starter in Detroit last season.

A 43-game starter in his first three NFL seasons with the Falcons, Worrilow has fallen into a rotational role the past two years. He was ostensibly brought in to provide insurance at middle linebacker with starter Jordan Hicks recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

With Worrilow done for the season, the Eagles likely will be in the market for another journeyman linebacker.