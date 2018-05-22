Move The Sticks Podcast: OTA storylines to watch

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back from their two-week hiatus and ready to talk about what has them fired up heading into organized team activities (2:23). Who will win the quarterback battle in Baltimore? What will the Cowboys' offense look like without Dez Bryant and Jason Witten? D.J. then dives into his scouting notes after watching the top quarterbacks, wideouts and pass rushers in the NFL (20:05). Bucky also chats about his recent trip to UCLA to visit with first-year head coach Chip Kelly (53:36).

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts & Google Play