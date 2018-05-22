18 for '18: Defensive prospects who will be NFL stars

School: Michigan



Winovich teamed with Rashan Gary to form one of the nastiest defensive end combinations in college football last season, though at 245 pounds, he'll likely have to move off the ball at the next level. He shows a knack for penetration, whether playing off the left edge or the right (he and Gary switch back and forth based on offensive formation). The fifth-year senior piled up 18 tackles for loss last season, the second-highest total in the Big Ten, and will be a key cog in one of the nation's top defenses this fall. Winovich has an outspoken, bold personality to go with a level of performance that speaks for itself. He's come a long way since 2015, when he was a reserve tight end who contributed little more than special-teams help.