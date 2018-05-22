Roundup: Jaguars' Ramsey, Bouye miss Day 1 of OTAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars began the first day of organized team activities without two starting cornerbacks.

Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye were not present Tuesday, coach Doug Marrone told reporters.

While it is unclear why the two players were absent, it is important to keep in mind that attendance for OTAs is voluntary. The only portion of the offseason workout program requiring a player to attend surrounds a mandatory three-day minicamp, which the Jaguars will hold on June 12-14.

Bouye, whom the Jaguars signed during free agency in 2017, has four years remaining on his contract, while Ramsey has two years to go on his current deal. Bouye is expected to join the team later this week, per a source.

Here are other notable players we're tracking for OTAs on Tuesday:

1. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said defensive end Michael Bennett and running back Darren Sproles missed the first day of OTAs.