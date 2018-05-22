Philadelphia Eagles to visit White House on June 5

It's official: The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to The White House.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the team will visit The White House on June 5 to celebrate their Super Bowl LII championship victory over the New England Patriots.

Pederson's announcement comes less than a week after White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters confirmed the Eagles had been invited to attend a June 5 celebration.

"President Trump looks forward to welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House on June 5 to celebrate their Super Bowl LII win," Walters said in a statement.

The invitation date lands in the middle of Philadelphia's organized team activities, which are scheduled from June 4-7.

It remains to be seen which Eagles players will attend the ceremony. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said Tuesday he plans to attend, adding he doesn't see the event as a "political thing" even if some of his teammates don't feel the same way.

Eagles teammates Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long have previously said they will not attend the celebration. Former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith also said he does not plan to attend.