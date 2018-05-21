ATN Podcast: Making Tired Storylines Disappear

A room filled with a couple of heroes -- Dan Hanzus & Gregg Rosenthal -- give you all of the latest news from around the NFL including the 2023 Super Bowl heading to Glendale and Nashville expecting to land the 2019 Draft (07:38). Lions head coach Matt Patricia won't face league discipline (12:40) and Johnny Manziel returns to pro football (18:53). The heroes bring back a fan favorite segment: MAKING TIRED STORYLINES DISAPPEAR, including the speculation of dysfunction in New England (32:55).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: