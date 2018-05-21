Marcus Peters to Rams on Aaron Donald: 'Pay the man'

If there was any doubt that the players in the Los Angeles Rams' locker room believe Aaron Donald deserves a raise, let Marcus Peters set the record straight.

"Pay the man," the new Rams cornerback said bluntly Monday. "I mean, s---. I mean, you win the MVP, man. Come on now."

Peters was likely referencing Donald's Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2017 when he called the three-time All-Pro defensive tackle an MVP, but you get the picture.

Donald engenders so much respect in the L.A. locker room that even Peters, who only joined the team two months ago and has never played against Donald's Rams, is unabashed in his support of the man during his coming contract dispute.

Now in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, Donald is slated to make $6.89 million in 2018, a hike from the previous four seasons, but still far below his market value.

Rams general manager Les Snead has said that Donald's deal is "budgeted in the budget" for 2018 and coach Sean McVay joked that Donald is "responding more" to his texts more this offseason, a sign that contract negotiations are going well. But Rams leadership isn't naive about Donald's intentions this offseason.

McVay: âI donât expect Aaron to be here until we get a resolution toâ the contract situation. Adds the Rams are proactively seeking that solution, but thereâs no timetable at this point. â Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) May 21, 2018

Donald held out last year all through training camp, reporting to the facility on Sept. 9, just one day before L.A.'s season opener; the defensive tackle sat out the Rams' first game, but excelled the rest of the season en route to his first DPOY honor.

If the Rams heed Peters' advice, perhaps they'll have Donald for a full 16-game slate in 2018 and beyond.