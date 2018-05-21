Will Josh Norman win Dancing with the Stars?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Will Josh Norman become the latest NFL player to win Dancing with the Stars? Watch the Washington CB and his dance partner, Sharna Burgess, compete in the season finale tonight.
Tonya Harding, @Adaripp, and @J_No24 are PUMPED to be in the finals! Who will take home the #DWTS: Athletes Mirrorball tonight? https://t.co/uwUrzoqNwbâ Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) May 21, 2018
2. Eagles C Jason Kelce continues to be a champion on and off the gridiron.
Waiting for Owen and Kieran and saw a group of players hopping into an @Eagles van. Owen missed them by seconds and he waved as the van pulled away.â Gabrielle Robertson-Cawley (@gabbyrobertson) May 19, 2018
But then the van stopped and out comes Jason Kelce just to say hi to Owen!! What an awesomely kind person #eaglesautismchallenge pic.twitter.com/KezSoeaNgP
3. Congrats to Bucs QB Jameis Winston and his girlfriend, Breion Allen, on their engagement! In February, the couple announced they were expecting a baby boy.
#winning pic.twitter.com/7hdq6DzBPFâ Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) May 20, 2018
4. #ComebackSZN has officially begun: Johnny Manziel signed with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.
Made the decision today to sign my contract with the CFL and further my football career after a long break. Very grateful for everyone thatâs been supporting me along the way. I believe this is the best opportunity for me moving forward and Iâm eager for what the future holds.â Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 19, 2018