Will Josh Norman win Dancing with the Stars?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Will Josh Norman become the latest NFL player to win Dancing with the Stars? Watch the Washington CB and his dance partner, Sharna Burgess, compete in the season finale tonight.

Tonya Harding, @Adaripp, and @J_No24 are PUMPED to be in the finals! Who will take home the #DWTS: Athletes Mirrorball tonight? https://t.co/uwUrzoqNwb â Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) May 21, 2018

2. Eagles C Jason Kelce continues to be a champion on and off the gridiron.

Waiting for Owen and Kieran and saw a group of players hopping into an @Eagles van. Owen missed them by seconds and he waved as the van pulled away.

But then the van stopped and out comes Jason Kelce just to say hi to Owen!! What an awesomely kind person #eaglesautismchallenge pic.twitter.com/KezSoeaNgP â Gabrielle Robertson-Cawley (@gabbyrobertson) May 19, 2018

3. Congrats to Bucs QB Jameis Winston and his girlfriend, Breion Allen, on their engagement! In February, the couple announced they were expecting a baby boy.

4. #ComebackSZN has officially begun: Johnny Manziel signed with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.