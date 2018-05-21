Will Josh Norman win Dancing with the Stars?

  By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Will Josh Norman become the latest NFL player to win Dancing with the Stars? Watch the Washington CB and his dance partner, Sharna Burgess, compete in the season finale tonight.

2. Eagles C Jason Kelce continues to be a champion on and off the gridiron.

3. Congrats to Bucs QB Jameis Winston and his girlfriend, Breion Allen, on their engagement! In February, the couple announced they were expecting a baby boy.

4. #ComebackSZN has officially begun: Johnny Manziel signed with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

