Bengals sign first-rounder Billy Price to rookie deal

The Cincinnati Bengals took another step towards securing their entire 2018 draft class.

The Bengals signed first-round pick (21st overall) Billy Price to a four-year deal, the team announced Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Price fills an immediate need at the center position and projects as a starter out of the gate, filling the void left by Russell Bodine who signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills during free agency.

Price also comes with heavy credentials as a four-year starter at Ohio State where he was a two-time All American selection and was named the 2017 Rimington Trophy winner as the nation's top collegiate center, among other accomplishments.

With Price under the contract, the Bengals have two remaining unsigned picks from a draft class of 11 players: defensive end Sam Hubbard, a third-round pick out of Ohio State, and linebacker Malik Jefferson, a third-round pick out of Texas.