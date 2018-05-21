NFL owners to vote on sites for Super Bowls LVII, LVIII

The NFL will look to settle numerous business matters in the coming days at the owners meeting in Atlanta.

One matter on the table pending final decision surrounds awarding Super Bowl sites in 2023 and 2024, and two cities have emerged as the favorite landing spots.

The owners will vote in secret ballots whether to award Arizona as the host for Super Bowl LVII and New Orleans as the host for Super Bowl LVIII, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning.

The league adjusted how potential sites were awarded a Super Bowl by doing away with the bidding process. Instead, the league was now allowed to approach a city and provided sites an opportunity to put together a proposal to host the event.

Arizona and New Orleans have experience holding the league's premier championship event.

Arizona has been home for three Super Bowls: XLII and XLIX at the University of Phoenix Stadium, XXX at Sun Devil Stadium.

New Orleans has played host to the Super Bowl 10 previous times. Seven of the championship games were played at the Superdome, while three were held at Tulane Stadium.

The last time the league converged on New Orleans for the championship game was in 2013 for Super Bowl XLVII.