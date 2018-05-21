Tom Brady won't attend OTAs; unclear if Gronk reports

Organized team activities kick off around the league in the coming days, but the early spotlight falls on two-high profile players in New England.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not be present and it is unclear if tight end Rob Gronkowski reports when the team shows up Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Player attendance during 10 days of OTAs is voluntary in nature, so the bigger question surrounds whether Brady and Gronkowski will report for the Patriots' three-day mandatory minicamp.

Rapoport, however, reported Brady and Gronkowski are expected to report for the mandatory minicamp, which is schedule for June 5-7.

The Brady Watch comes amid previous offseason reports surrounding the franchise quarterback's current contract situation.

Rapoport and fellow NFL Network reporter Mike Garofolo pointed out on April 18 that Brady is seeking a new contract ahead of the 2018 regular season. Brady has two years remaining on his current deal and is currently scheduled to earn a base salary of $14 million in 2018.

Gronkowski also has two years remaining on his current contact, which pays a base salary of $8 million.