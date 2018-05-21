Free agent Junior Galette considering retirement

Free agent Junior Galette says he has entertained offers during the offseason, but there is a reason the eighth-year pro hasn't signed.

The former Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints defensive end/linebacker took to Instagram over the weekend and explained he is considering whether he wants to continue his playing career.

"The real reason I haven't signed is because I've contemplated retiring," Galette said in the post.

Galette's time in Washington has been a roller coaster ride.

After signing a free-agent deal with the Redskins in the summer of 2015, Galette dealt with two Achilles injuries and missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The NFL also suspended Galette for two games in 2015 for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Galette returned in 2017 and played 411 defensive snaps (37.4 percent), totaling 20 tackles and three sacks.

He entered the league in 2010 as an undrafted with the Saints, and produced 31.5 sacks in five seasons before being released in July 2015 on the heels of an offseason incident involving alleged domestic violence. The charges were later dropped.