Terrance Williams arrested on public intoxication charge

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public intoxication on Saturday after a car registered to him was found crashed into a light pole, police confirmed to NFL.com.

Williams was arrested by police in Frisco, Texas, near his residence a short time after the crash. He was released from the Frisco Detention Center after posting $369 bond.

The incident remains under investigation, police said. There's a chance Williams could face additional charges if police determine he was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Frisco Police Dept. officers responding to a report of a minor crash at 4:45 a.m. CT found a 2017 blue Lamborghini had crashed into a light pole after leaving the roadway. Officers determined the vehicle was registered to Williams but no driver was at the scene.

Police said they later found Williams near his residence riding an electric bicycle in the roadway and arrested him for allegedly being intoxicated.