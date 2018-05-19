Johnny Manziel says he's signing with CFL team

Johnny Manziel will be returning to the pro football ranks this summer.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback announced Saturday he will be signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. The Tiger-Cats held Manziel's exclusive rights and we're considered his best pro football option after being out of the sport for two years.

Made the decision today to sign my contract with the CFL and further my football career after a long break. Very grateful for everyone thatâs been supporting me along the way. I believe this is the best opportunity for me moving forward and Iâm eager for what the future holds. â Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 19, 2018

Manziel, 25, hasn't played professional football since his release from the Cleveland Browns after the 2015 season. The former Heisman Trophy winner, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Browns in 2014 following a standout career at Texas A&M, was cut by the Browns while under investigation for domestic assault against his former girlfriend. He later reached a deal with prosecutors for conditional dismissal of the charge.

Over the last six months, Manziel has been working toward jumpstarting his career. He took part in multiple workouts in front of NFL scouts and played two games last month in The Spring League.

Whether that will lead to success in the CFL -- and another chance in the NFL -- remains to be seen.