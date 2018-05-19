J.J. Watt to pay for Santa Fe H.S. victims' funerals

On Friday, a 17-year-old male opened fire at Santa Fe High School, killing 10 people and injuring others, per the Associated Press. The high school is located in the greater Houston area.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt informed the school that he will personally cover the funeral expenses for the victims of the May 18 tragedy.

The Texans organization offered their condolences to the victims, their families and those affected.

"On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Santa Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors."

Watt, who was the 2017 recipient of the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, helped raise more than $37 million for people affected by Hurricane Harvey last fall.