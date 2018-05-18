Agent: Vincent Jackson 'very happily retired' from NFL

The long and winding career of Vincent Jackson is officially over.

The veteran receiver is "very happily retired" from the NFL, agent Jonathan Feinsod told ESPN.

Jackson sat out last season after spending the previous five years with the Buccaneers. The 35-year-old wideout logged his first seven seasons with the Chargers, who nabbed him in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Jackson finishes his pro football journey with 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns off 540 catches. Along the way, he notched three Pro Bowl nods and six 1,000-yard campaigns.

Jackson's final season in 2016 was cut short by a torn ACL, but he will be remembered by Bolts and Bucs fans for his big-play ability in the passing game and genuine nose for the end zone.