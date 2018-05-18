ATN Podcast: Browns on 'Hard Knocks' & listener calls

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus & Marc Sessler -- assemble for a throwback edition of the podcast, ATN Debate Club style. The heroes react to the news of the Browns being chosen as the new team to be featured on this year's season of "Hard Knocks" on HBO (7:00); they check in on Gregg and Wess at Tybee Island with a phone call to Huckapoo's (19:00); and they take calls from listeners to discuss everything from football -- to life (24:00).

LISTEN to the episode here:

