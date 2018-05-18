Around the NFL  

 

 

ATN Podcast: Browns on 'Hard Knocks' & listener calls

  By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus & Marc Sessler -- assemble for a throwback edition of the podcast, ATN Debate Club style. The heroes react to the news of the Browns being chosen as the new team to be featured on this year's season of "Hard Knocks" on HBO (7:00); they check in on Gregg and Wess at Tybee Island with a phone call to Huckapoo's (19:00); and they take calls from listeners to discuss everything from football -- to life (24:00).

