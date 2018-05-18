Saquon Barkley talks about his bond with Odell Beckham

Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. became teammates on April 26, but the star wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick had formed a bond before then.

"We talked about it. We talked the Giants drafting me into existence," said Barkley in an interview with NJ.com. "When I used to hang out with Odell, I'd tell him; 'I'm going to be a Giant, I want to be a Giant, I want to be a part of that team.'"

The pair started working out together when Barkley was giving opposing defenses nightmares at Penn State. This was OBJ's reaction when the Giants selected the 21-year-old RB second overall.

Btw 26 in the big blue jersey WILLL be the number one sellin Jersey in America next year. Takin all bets!!!? @saquon canât wait Lil brudda â Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 27, 2018

Since then, the two have grown closer and OBJ has given Barkley advice on life in the NFL.

"He gave me a lot of tips on how to do it, and how not to do it. He's done a little bit of both -- everyone has," said the 2017 All-American. "The best advice Odell gave me, and the best advice that I've gotten from a lot of the veteran players and people in general, is to just continue being me. I got here for a reason."

Though he's formed a big brother-little brother relationship with Beckham, Barkley is quick to point out how important it is to have camaraderie with all of his teammates as they strive for a successful 2018 season.

"I do believe that we can have an impact on this league. But, when I say 'we,' it's never just Odell, and me. It's not just the Saquon and Odell duo. It's not the Saquon show," Barkley said. "That wide receiving corps around Odell is extremely talented You have a great quarterback. You have a great stable of running backs."

Check out Barkley's thoughts on being in the spotlight, dealing with high expectations, and more in his wide-ranging interview.