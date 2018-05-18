Oakland Raiders sign first-round pick Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders officially have the 15th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft under contract.

The Raiders signed offensive tackle Kolton Miller, the team announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-9, 309-pound Miller, who played collegiately at UCLA, brings versatility to play left or right tackle and provides immediate depth on the offensive line.

Miller, however, could find himself on the field sooner than later when considering right tackle Donald Penn, who recently turned 35, is returning from season-ending foot injury.