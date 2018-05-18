Cowboys OL coach uses ketchup to evaluate players

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Cowboys OL coach Paul Alexander evaluates potential lineman by seeing how they pour ketchup.

Cowboys OL coach Paul Alexander wrote in his book "Perform" about how he can rule out certain offensive lineman playing for him by the way they dispense ketchup from a bottle. pic.twitter.com/zXDGT057jm â Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) May 17, 2018

2. Comedian Kevin Hart and actor Scott Eastwood went to Rams training camp (in 2017) to give a pep talk and train with Sean McVay's squad. Hilarity ensued in the latest episode of What The Fit.

3. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was recently spotted at the Kansas City Speedway catching a NASCAR race. For those wondering about the jersey, the T-Bones are an independent professional baseball team that plays near the Kansas City Speedway.

Patrick Mahomes, blending in best he can at the NASCAR race, jorts and a cutoff T-Bones jersey. pic.twitter.com/WbqSSO6cVn â Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) May 12, 2018

4. Food lovers who catch a game at M&T Bank Stadium next season will be in for a pleasant surprise.

5. Let this electrifying highlight of former Giants QB Jared Lorenzen get you ready for the weekend.