Cowboys OL coach uses ketchup to evaluate players

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Cowboys OL coach Paul Alexander evaluates potential lineman by seeing how they pour ketchup.

2. Comedian Kevin Hart and actor Scott Eastwood went to Rams training camp (in 2017) to give a pep talk and train with Sean McVay's squad. Hilarity ensued in the latest episode of What The Fit.

3. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was recently spotted at the Kansas City Speedway catching a NASCAR race. For those wondering about the jersey, the T-Bones are an independent professional baseball team that plays near the Kansas City Speedway.

4. Food lovers who catch a game at M&T Bank Stadium next season will be in for a pleasant surprise.

5. Let this electrifying highlight of former Giants QB Jared Lorenzen get you ready for the weekend.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0