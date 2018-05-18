Cardinals set to acquire CB Jamar Taylor from Browns

The Arizona Cardinals are making a move to bolster the pass defense.

The Cardinals are in the process of finalizing a trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire cornerback Jamar Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Terms of the deal have not been finalized.

The two teams have kept communication lines open since the draft and the trade is expected to be finalized after 4 p.m. ET, Rapoport added.

Taylor was originally set to make $4.5 million in 2018, but he has since restructured his contract in order to make a trade more palpable for the Cardinals, a source told Rapoport.

Arizona, which finished the 2017 regular season ranked 14th in the league against the pass, has been in the market to find a complementary cornerback alongside Patrick Peterson, a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Cardinals used a sixth-round pick (182nd overall) on cornerback Chris Campbell, but have kept options open. The Cardinals hosted free-agent cornerback Baushad Breeland on Thursday, but Breeland could land with the Colts, a team he visited before traveling to Arizona, once he is fully recovered from a foot injury, Rapoport said.

With the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Taylor, the Cardinals immediately gain an experienced cornerback.

Taylor, 27, has started 29 games in the past two seasons and has three career interceptions.