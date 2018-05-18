Around the NFL  

 

 

Cardinals acquire CB Jamar Taylor in trade with Browns

  • By Herbie Teope
The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their pass defense.

The Cardinals finalized a deal with the Cleveland Browns to acquire cornerback Jamar Taylor in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, the team announced Saturday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the trade.

The two teams have been communicating over a potential trade since the draft, according to Rapoport. Taylor was originally set to make $4.5 million in 2018, but he has since restructured his contract in order to make a trade more palpable for the Cardinals, a source told Rapoport.

Arizona, which finished the 2017 regular season ranked 14th in the league against the pass, has been in the market to find a complementary cornerback alongside Patrick Peterson, a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Cardinals used a sixth-round pick (182nd overall) on cornerback Chris Campbell, but have kept options open. The Cardinals hosted free-agent cornerback Baushad Breeland on Thursday, but Breeland could land with the Colts, a team he visited before traveling to Arizona, once he is fully recovered from a foot injury, Rapoport said.

With the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Taylor, the Cardinals immediately gain an experienced cornerback.

Taylor, 27, has started 29 games in the past two seasons and has three career interceptions.

