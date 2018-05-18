Terrell Owens: Why is Jason Garrett still Cowboys HC?

Jason Garrett has just one losing season since in Dallas since taking over as the Cowboys' full-time coach in 2011.

He also boasts just two playoff appearances, which left one former Cowboys star asking why Garrett is still in charge.

"When you really look at it, it doesn't make sense for Jason Garrett to continue to have his job," Terrell Owens said Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "They are not really expanding or progressing even as a team under his coaching tenure there."

Garrett's 68-55 record since taking over the job midway through the 2010 season makes him the second winningest coach in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Tom Landry.

Still, Owens questions why the players -- and not Garrett -- take the blame for failing to reach greater heights.

"At the end of the day, how can you keep allowing the players to be the scapegoat for what's not happening," Owens said, "especially when you have a head coach that's supposed to be offensive-minded? They're supposed to direct and lead the team to where a team hasn't gotten in a number of years, and they've pretty much been in a standstill under coach Jason Garrett."

Garrett served as the team's offensive coordinator for the final two years of T.O.'s run in Dallas from 2007 to 2008. They know each other, but that didn't stop Owens from pointing the finger at Garret -- and team owner Jerry Jones.

"For me, it's mind-boggling. I don't understand," Owens said. "And I think Jerry -- again, he's the owner at the end of the day, he has to feel good with himself about the decisions -- but I just don't understand why this guy [Garrett] still has a job."