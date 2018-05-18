Niners DE Arik Armstead undergoes minor foot surgery

San Francisco's massive defensive end is on the mend.

Arik Armstead is recovering from recent foot surgery, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The procedure was described to Rapoport as a "minor cleanup." The 6-foot-7, 292-pound Armstead should be cleared for most, if not all of the team's spring drills.

Entering his fourth season, Armstead notched 1.5 sacks last season and played well against the run before winding up on injured reserve with a broken hand. The 24-year-old lineman landed on IR the previous campaign, too, with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery.

The Niners believe enough in Armstead to have picked up his fifth-year option in April. Limited to 14 games over the past two years, though, the former first-round pick is under pressure to put together a full season in 2018.