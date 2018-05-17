Eagles working out logistics of White House visit

The Philadelphia Eagles' first trip to Washington potentially could come well before their Week 13 divisional matchup against the Redskins.

In a statement to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles confirmed they are working out the details of a June 5 visit to celebrate their Super Bowl LII victory at The White House.

"We are in the process of working through the logistics of a trip to Washington D.C., including a visit to the White House on June 5," an Eagles spokesman told Garafolo on Thursday.

The announcement from the Eagles comes on the same day White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters confirmed the June 5 invitation had been extended to the team.

"President Trump looks forward to welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House on June 5 to celebrate their Super Bowl LII win," Walters said in a statement.

The invitation date lands in the middle of Philadelphia's organized team activities, which are scheduled from June 4-7.

It remains to be seen which Eagles players will attend the ceremony, a celebration of the team's 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots. Eagles players Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long have previously said they will not attend the celebration. Former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith also said he does not plan to attend.