DDFP 669: Will Blackmon & ranking the top 5 WR in NFL

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by former NFL defensive back Will Blackmon and NFL Network analyst Michael Fabiano. First, Fabs defends himself for posting a picture of his girlfriend on social media claiming he has outkicked his coverage (3:00). Since Will has covered many receivers, Shek asks the question -- who are the top five wideouts in the NFL right now (11:00)? Next, Handsome Hank calls in from the NFL offices in Toronto to give some insight for the upcoming Royal Wedding (47:00). Handsome Hank also weighs in on Fabiano's social media usage with Eddie Spaghetti coming to Fab's defense (56:00).

