Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend recants accusations

Reuben Foster's former girlfriend recanted domestic violence accusations she made against the San Francisco 49ers linebacker while testifying at his preliminary hearing in San Jose on Thursday.

Elissa Ennis testified Foster never hit her and that she made false accusations in order to extort money from him and ruin his career because she was angry over their breakup, according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. Ennis also testified that she went to jail in 2011 after she falsely accused another former boyfriend of domestic violence.

"I was lying about a lot of stuff," Ennis testified while fighting back tears, according to Inman. "It was all a money scheme. I didn't want to get this far in the news."

Reuben Foster attorney to accuser Ennis:

Did Mr Foster ever hit you?

No sir

You lied because in your words you wanted to take him down?

Yes sir (cries, grabs tissue)

To ruin his career?

Yes sir (cries)

Because this breakup was final?

Yes sir. Iâm sorry. I apologize to everybody â Cam Inman (@CamInman) May 17, 2018

The preliminary hearing remains in session. California Superior Court Judge Nona Klippen is expected to rule by the end of the day whether there is enough evidence to move forward with the criminal case against Foster, who is facing two felony domestic violence counts and a felony weapons charge.

The testimony came roughly three weeks after Ennis originally recanted her accusations in a statement released by her attorney, Stephanie Rickard. In a statement released to NFL.com, Rickard said her client's injuries were sustained during a fight she had with another woman. Rickard also provided prosecutors with video footage of the incident which she said exonerated Foster.

Foster, 24, has not participated in the 49ers' offseason program since being charged in mid-April. Regardless of whether he continues to face criminal prosecution, he remains subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.