Which injured star will have best 2018? Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers rally

The 2017 NFL season wasn't the friendliest in terms of injury. It seemed the league's biggest superstars were being sidelined by the week.

Several big-name players' seasons were over before Week 1 even got underway, including Ryan Tannehill and Julian Edelman. Others who suffered season-ending injuries before the midseason mark were Allen Robinson, Eric Berry, Jason Verrett, J.J. Watt, David Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr. The injury bug kept at it as the postseason approached, ending the campaigns of Richard Sherman, Deshaun Watson and MVP candidate Carson Wentz.

Needless to say, we can't wait to see these headliners back on the field in 2018. This leads us to this question: Which injured superstar from a year ago will have the best 2018 season?