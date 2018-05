Which injured star will have best 2018? Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers rally

Allen Robinson will become the best Bears pass catcher since Brandon Marshall

Looking over the list of injured superstars from last season, it looks like the greatest fantasy football team of all time, with Deshaun Watson David Johnson and others who will probably return and crush it in the NFL. The biggest name that jumps out to me, though? It's Allen Robinson The last time we saw Robinson play a full season, he had just completed a breakout year for my friends down in Duval County, Florida. And then the unpleasantness happened. I would have loved to see him continue his career with the Jags, but I'm not going to be mad at him joining the Chicago Bears , a team in desperate need of some pass-catching talent. I don't mean to besmirch Kendall Wright , but he's not a No. 1. Robinson is. He is going to team with Mitch Trubisky to form the best passer-catcher combo since Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall . Since Jim McMahon and Willie Gault. Since Walter Payton threw halfback options to Brian Baschnagel.They are going to be pretty good.