Seahawks sign fifth-round linebacker Shaquem Griffin

Shaquem Griffin is ready for the next chapter in his Cinderella story.

The Seattle Seahawks signed their fifth-round pick to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Thursday.

In signing his first professional contract, the rookie linebacker officially joins his brother, cornerback Shaquill, on the Seahawks roster and takes another improbable step toward making a regular-season NFL roster. Shaquem Griffin lost his left hand at the age of four because of rare condition before birth, and his selection on the third day of the 2018 NFL Draft was one of the more inspirational moments in draft history.

Griffin participated in rookie minicamp last weekend, during which Seattle tried him at weakside linebacker. Griffin made a nice first impression on Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

"He looked very comfortable, very natural," Carroll told reporters. "He has a sense already for scheme and terminology. The position is the right spot for him, it looks like. We can be aggressive and use his speed."

Next up for Griffin on the path to the 53-man roster? The first round of Seattle's organized team activities (OTAs) begins Monday.