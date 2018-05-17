Terrell Owens wants to be the first active Hall of Famer

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 17, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Terrell Owens is still preparing for his NFL comeback. The 44-year-old, who is part of this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class, has not played an NFL down since the 2010 season.

Note: No player has made an NFL comeback after being inducted into the Hall of Fame, but head coach Joe Gibbs did return to coach the Redskins in 2004 after being inducted in 1996.

The six-time Pro Bowler also challenged Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant to workout with him.

2. Eagles QB Nick Foles and his daughter, Lily, are heading to Canton.

3. This anecdote about Broncos DE Bradley Chubb is great. Chubb is 6-foot-4, 269 pounds, why is he being subjected to middle seat purgatory?

Sitting on a plane from Denver to LA. Bradley Chubb sitting one row ahead, stuffed in middle seat.



Guy in window: sorry man, I feel bad. Chubb: it's okay

Guy: so you play for the broncos?

Chubb: yep

Guy: are you guys excited about this new DE... Chubb?

Chubb: that's me actually. â Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) May 17, 2018

4. Titans QB Marcus Mariota recently hung out with Yodel Boy a.k.a. Mason Ramsey.