Dak Prescott aims to be Dallas Cowboys' best ever QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott already desires to be the best he can be as he enters his third professional season.

Prescott, who's set to earn $630,000 in 2018, could set himself up for a pay raise if he plays well during the upcoming season.

He feels no stress with a potential contract extension on the horizon, and instead has goals to develop into something more during his career.

"It's not any pressure," Prescott said Wednesday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas News. "I want to be the best I can. I want to be the best quarterback that the Cowboys ever had.

"So when I go in each and every day, it's just about being the best player I can be. All that stuff comes when you play the game well."

Prescott, who turns 25 on July 29, has a way to go before being mentioned among the Cowboys' all-time great quarterbacks, of course.

The Cowboys have produced two Pro Football Hall of Famers in Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, and Prescott is playing in the shadow of Tony Romo, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who has passed for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns on his decorated career.

Nevertheless, Prescott is in position to take care of the present.

Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week the Cowboys budgeted the salary cap with Prescott's potential bump in pay in mind.

Prescott, who entered the league in 2016 as a fourth-round pick, is scheduled to earn $720,000 in 2019 if he doesn't get a new deal.

Through two seasons, he has passed for 6,991 yards and 45 touchdowns against 17 interceptions, adding 639 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on 114 carries.