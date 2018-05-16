ATN Podcast: Dalton Scale: How do QBs measure up?

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- weigh in on audio clip consuming the nation -- the Laurel or Yanny debate (2:00). The heroes then take a look at the current QBs in the league and how they measure up on The Dalton Scale (6:00). Where does Derek Carr rank (18:00), is Tyrod Taylor ahead or behind Dalton (24:00), how do the top rookie QBs compare to the Red Rifle (32:33) and more.

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: