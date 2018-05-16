Rookie Thurman Thomas thought Buffalo was near NYC

Thurman Thomas is having quite the Wednesday, the former RB is celebrating his 52nd birthday and the Bills announced they will be retiring his No. 34 jersey. The Hall of Fame RB spent 12 of his 13 NFL seasons in Buffalo, racking up five Pro Bowls and one MVP (1991) season during his tenure.

However, when the Bills drafted him in 1988, the Hall of Fame RB says he didn't even know where Buffalo was.

NFL DRAFT SPOTLIGHT: @thurmanthomas



Thurman Thomas was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2nd round (Pick 40) of the 1988 NFL Draft. Thomas went onto become a 5x Pro Bowler and the NFL MVP in 1991. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/GXlEOU6VkP â NFL Alumni (@NFLAlumni) April 27, 2018

"When I got drafted by the Bills, I was like 'Buffalo, New York!' I'm like, 'OK, I know it's cold, OJ Simpson, you know..." said Thomas in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary Four Falls of Buffalo. "I'm thinking to myself, 'I get to go to the Knicks games and I get to go see the Nets -- I'm in New York, you know!'"

However, when he landed, he quickly found out that Buffalo is about 400 miles (driving) away from the Big Apple.

"Then I got here and I'm like... 'Where are all the tall buildings?'" said Thomas.

For those wondering, the tallest building in Buffalo is the One Seneca Tower (529 feet) -- not quite the Empire State Building (1,454 feet).

Thirty years later, Thomas still resides in the Queen City and is married to a Buffalo native, Patti, his wife of 29 years.