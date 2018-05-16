Seahawks sign No. 27 overall selection Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny just made some dollars.

The Seattle Seahawks signed their 2018 first-round pick to his rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday. As with all first-round rookie contracts, Penny's deal with include a fifth-year option.

Seattle spent its No. 27 overall selection on the San Diego State running back, who, as the second tailback off the board, was considered a surprising choice at the time. But the Seahawks thought very highly of Penny, so much so that they would have selected him at No. 18 if they hadn't traded out of that spot, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported during rookie minicamp.

Penny joins a backfield already populated by 2017 draft pick Chris Carson, 2016 selection C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic. But none of those runners led the Seahawks in rushing last season. That honor belongs to quarterback Russell Wilson (586 yards).

"I feel like how they run the same offense, it's gonna be the same thing as San Diego State. Stretch plays, the inside zones," Penny told Ruiz. "I know the other running backs, we all got to compete to do our job. It's an amazing feeling. I love being here because I feel the same tradition as San Diego State of running the ball. They're a run-oriented team. You got to stop the run, and if you stop the run, we're got to throw the play action over you."

If Penny can replicate his SDSU production, the Seahawks will welcome it. Penny led the nation in rushing last season with 2,248 yards and 23 touchdowns.

In other Seahawks news, the ship hasn't sailed on Keenan Reynolds' professional football career.

The former Navy quarterback and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver is signing with the Seahawks, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Reynolds was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, but was never activated for a regular-season game in Baltimore. Reynolds spent the end of the 2017 season on the Washington Redskins' practice squad.