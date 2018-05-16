Bashaud Breeland scheduled to visit Colts, Cardinals

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland's second go at the free-agent market has begun.

Breeland is scheduled Wednesday to visit the Indianapolis Colts, followed by a Thursday visit with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. ESPN's Rob Demovsky first reported the news.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Breeland originally entered free agency in March, and then agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Breeland, however, failed his physical with what the Panthers categorized as a non-football injury and did not sign.

Rapoport reported Wednesday that the cornerback is now healthy and expected to pass medical tests after dealing with a foot injury. Breeland reportedly suffered an infection after cutting his foot during the offseason.

Breeland originally entered the league in 2014 out of Clemson as a fourth-round pick with the Washington Redskins, where he spent four seasons. On his career, Breeland has appeared in 60 games (57 starts) and totaled 270 tackles, eight interceptions, seven forced fumbles, a sack and 60 passes defensed.