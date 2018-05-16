Cole Beasley's rap album is moving up the charts

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

1. Everyone from former Giants to former Cowboys love Cole Beasley's debut rap album, The Autobiography. The album currently sits at No. 13 on the iTunes Top New Albums of May 2018 chart.

2. The Bills are honoring Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas by retiring his jersey next season. The 1991 MVP rushed for 12,074 yards and 65 TDs in his 13-year career.

3. Jason Witten thinks Dez Bryant is going to be a Packer, but Ian Rapoport says the three-time Pro Bowler is not currently in talks with Green Bay.

4. This is quite the NFL birthday group. Happy belated birthday to these gridiron ballers.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0