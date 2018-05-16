Cole Beasley's rap album is moving up the charts

1. Everyone from former Giants to former Cowboys love Cole Beasley's debut rap album, The Autobiography. The album currently sits at No. 13 on the iTunes Top New Albums of May 2018 chart.

#ColeBeasley #TheAutobiography

Just ran 8 miles with @Bease11âs new album on loop...

I know heâs a Cowboy, but dudeâs got skills!#Stereotypes â Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) May 14, 2018

2. The Bills are honoring Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas by retiring his jersey next season. The 1991 MVP rushed for 12,074 yards and 65 TDs in his 13-year career.

3. Jason Witten thinks Dez Bryant is going to be a Packer, but Ian Rapoport says the three-time Pro Bowler is not currently in talks with Green Bay.

New TV analyst Jason Witten isn't wrong. The #Packers have been considered a possible Dez Bryant landing spot... but they aren't engaged now and nothing is imminent. pic.twitter.com/0ylUSaygJZ â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2018

4. This is quite the NFL birthday group. Happy belated birthday to these gridiron ballers.