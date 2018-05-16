Cole Beasley's rap album is moving up the charts

1. Everyone from former Giants to former Cowboys love Cole Beasley's debut rap album, The Autobiography. The album currently sits at No. 13 on the iTunes Top New Albums of May 2018 chart.
#ColeBeasley #TheAutobiographyâ Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) May 14, 2018
Just ran 8 miles with @Bease11âs new album on loop...
I know heâs a Cowboy, but dudeâs got skills!#Stereotypes
Trying to bump something real? Go get my dawg album now @Bease11 ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/YYsKOuapgrâ Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 12, 2018
2. The Bills are honoring Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas by retiring his jersey next season. The 1991 MVP rushed for 12,074 yards and 65 TDs in his 13-year career.
Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey will become the third number retired in franchise history when the Bills take on the Patriots (Monday, Oct. 29).â Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 16, 2018
More on the @buffalobills Hall of Fame running back: pic.twitter.com/VtRP1CMTbl
3. Jason Witten thinks Dez Bryant is going to be a Packer, but Ian Rapoport says the three-time Pro Bowler is not currently in talks with Green Bay.
New TV analyst Jason Witten isn't wrong. The #Packers have been considered a possible Dez Bryant landing spot... but they aren't engaged now and nothing is imminent. pic.twitter.com/0ylUSaygJZâ Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2018
4. This is quite the NFL birthday group. Happy belated birthday to these gridiron ballers.
Celebrating birthdays today are leading rusher in NFL history (Emmitt Smith), the LB with the most Pro Bowls in NFL history (Ray Lewis), and the player with the most yards from scrimmage in NFL history among undrafted players (Rod Smith).â Football Perspective (@fbgchase) May 15, 2018
And also life comeback POTY Ryan Leaf.