Vikings signing former Colts, Saints DT David Parry

After a previous free-agent visit in Minnesota, defensive tackle David Parry officially has a new team.

The Vikings struck a deal with Parry on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-2, 317-pound Parry spent the 2017 regular season with the New Orleans Saints. He joined the Saints practice squad in early September after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints elevated Parry to the active roster in Week 3, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Panthers before landing on injured reserve.

Parry served a four-game suspension while on injured reserve to close out the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the Personal Conduct Policy. The suspension stemmed from an offseason alcohol-related incident while with the Colts.

His arrival in Minnesota will provide depth to the interior of the Vikings defensive line.